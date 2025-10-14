Family of murdered Kenyan woman demands extradition of former British soldier

The family of Agnes Wanjiru, a Kenyan woman who was killed after a night out with British soldiers 13 years ago, requested Tuesday that the United Kingdoom government ensure the suspect is arrested and extradited.

British Defence Secretary John Healey met with Esther Njoki, Wanjiru's niece and a spokesperson for her family, who termed the meeting as “crucial.”

“We are urging him and the government to do everything in their power to ensure the man is arrested, extradited to Kenya, and faces trial without further delay,” Njoki said in a statement.

In 2012, the body of 21-year-old Wanjiru was found in a septic tank in Nanyuki town, north of Mt. Kenya, weeks after witnesses said she was seen leaving a bar with British soldiers.

The loss of Wanjiru "has left a permanent scar on my family," said Njoki after her meeting with the UK defence secretary.

Rose Wanyua Wanjiku, elder sister to Agnes Wanjiru holds photographs of Agnes in Nanyuki, Kenya, 4 November 2021 AP Photo

"It wasn’t just the pain of losing her – it is the years of silence, frustration and trauma we’ve endured trying to get justice since," she added.

In September, a Kenyan High Court issued an arrest warrant for a British national on charges he murdered Wanjiru near a British army training ground. In a statement, prosecutors said an extradition request would be launched.

The Tuesday meeting between Healey and the Wanjiru family was the first since that ruling, and he pledged support for the family.

“Our government will continue to do everything we can to support the Kenyan investigation, secure a resolution to this case, and finally bring peace to Esther and her grieving family,” said Healey.

Britain has roughly 200 military personnel permanently based in Kenya. Most of them are training more than 1,000 Kenyan soldiers a year before their deployment to neighbouring Somalia to combat al-Qaeda’s longtime East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab.

The British government invests more than 1.1 billion Kenyan shillings ($9.6 million) every year into the partnership.

Kenyans have in the past raised concerns about the way British forces treat local residents and the environment in their training ground.

A British soldier was arrested in Kenya in June after he was accused of rape.The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that all British personnel in the country “have clear direction about how to behave, on and off duty, must complete mandatory training and attend compulsory briefings on conduct. We will have zero tolerance for unacceptable behaviour.”