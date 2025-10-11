Tens of thousands of Palestinians return to devastated northern Gaza amid ceasefire

Tens of thousands of Palestinians began returning Saturday to the devastated northern Gaza Strip after a U.S.‑brokered ceasefire came into effect.

The truce has sparked new hope that the long war between Israel and Hamas might be winding down. Under its terms, all remaining hostages from the October 7, 2023 attack are expected to be released in days.

But major questions remain. Who will govern Gaza once Israeli troops begin pulling back? And will Hamas dismantle its arms, a key demand of President Donald Trump’s ceasefire blueprint?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who once unilaterally ended a prior truce, has warned Israel may resume its offensive if Hamas doesn't surrender its weapons.

As borders reopen and people return home, the fragile calm now hinges on implementation. The peace deal may be in motion but the path ahead remains uncertain.