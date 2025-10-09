Ivory Coast traces 40% of cocoa, But EU anti-deforestation law delayed

Ivory Coast, the world’s leading cocoa producer, has successfully traced the origin of roughly 40 percent of its cocoa beans during the 2024–25 season — a milestone as it positions itself to comply with the European Union’s anti-deforestation import rules.

Under the proposed EU regulation, importers of commodities like cocoa must prove their supply chains are not linked to deforestation. The law was due to take effect on 30 December 2025 but has been postponed by one year after pushback from industry players and trade partners citing high implementation costs.

Even with the traceability gains, Ivory Coast falls short of full readiness: the country still ships the majority of its cocoa to the EU, and “40 percents” traced is insufficient under the stringent requirements. To bolster compliance, the country has introduced a digital sales and purchasing system, issuing digital ID cards to about 900,000 of its nearly one million cocoa farmers.

Critics have warned that delaying the EU’s law undermines global climate efforts and weakens incentives for sustainability. Meanwhile, Ivory Coast’s cocoa sector continues to grapple with challenges from drought, ageing tree stock, and deforestation pressures. (

The coming year will test whether policy reforms, digital traceability, and global market forces can push Ivory Coast — and its millions of farmers — toward a more sustainable cocoa future.