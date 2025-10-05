Militants attack prison in Somali capital shattering period of calm

Explosions and heavy gunfire could be heard in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Saturday after militants attacked a prison near the presidential palace, ending several months of relative calm.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the Godka Jilacow jail, which also serves as the headquarters for the regional intelligence unit.

State media reported that the militants used a vehicle disguised as those used by the unit’s security forces, and that soldiers repelled the attack and killed several militants.

The incident came just hours after the government lifted roadblocks that had been in place across the city for years, saying security had improved .

These barriers were intended to safeguard critical government sites, but many residents had complained that they obstructed traffic and businesses.

Al-Qaeda-linked militant group, al-Shabaab, which is based in Somalia, has claimed responsibility for the attack saying it had released prisoners.

Security forces promptly cordoned off the roads leading to the scene, while ambulances hurried to the area. The number of casualties was not immediately clear.

In recent months, Somali forces backed by local militia and African Union troops have pushed al-Shabaab fighters out of several areas in the south and centre of the country.

The government has yet to comment on this latest attack.