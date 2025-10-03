Thousands seek refuge in cameroon following Boko Haram assault in Nigeria

More than 5,000 people have fled across the border into Cameroon after Boko Haram militants captured the town of Kirawa in northeastern Nigeria's Borno state, in the latest escalation of a 16-year insurgency that has intensified throughout this year, according to residents and community leaders on Friday.

The assault, which began late Thursday, forced a chaotic exodus and saw key infrastructure targeted.

District Head Abdulrahman Abubakar reported fleeing his palace, which was set on fire along with a military barracks and numerous homes. "I had no choice but to escape to Cameroon," Abubakar stated.

Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the attack, releasing a video showing fighters torching the barracks and shouting triumphant slogans, while residents confirmed the town is now fully under militant control and completely deserted.

A deepening humanitarian and security crisis

The capture of Kirawa highlights a worrying trend of insurgent gains.

This year, Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), have stepped up attacks, seizing several army bases and communities in Borno state, only to be pushed back after the military deploys reinforcements.

The attack follows a similar takeover of the border town of Banki in September.

The violence has created a relentless stream of displaced persons, with residents fleeing either to Cameroon or to the relative safety of the state capital, Maiduguri.

Plea for reinforcements as security vacuum grows

Local leaders are urgently calling for military support. Yakubu Mabba Ali Kirawa, a community development leader, stated that a multinational military task force had withdrawn from the area after an attack in August, leaving local vigilantes and residents as the only defense.

He appealed for immediate reinforcements to reclaim the town and prevent further militant advances, underscoring the growing security vacuum in the volatile region.