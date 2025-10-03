Ivory Coast bans rallies as opposition leaders barred from October election

The Ivorian government has imposed a ban on public meetings and demonstrations aimed at contesting the exclusion of key opposition figures from the upcoming presidential election on October 25. The decision follows the publication of the final approved candidates list by the Constitutional Council.

Several prominent opposition leaders were struck from the ballot. Among them are Tidjane Thiam, a former CEO of Credit Suisse and head of the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast (PDCI), former President Laurent Gbagbo, Charles Blé Goudé, and Guillaume Soro. Thiam’s disqualification is linked to a court ruling that he held French nationality at the time of registering, despite having renounced it earlier this year.

Thousands have taken to the streets in protest. In Abidjan’s Yopougon suburb, crowds gathered with banners reading “Enough is enough!” and “No true democracy without true justice,” demanding reinstatement of the excluded candidates and calling for fair, inclusive elections.

The government says the bans are necessary to maintain public order, citing false information and unrest tied to these rallies. But critics argue that the exclusions and the ban on protests mark a troubling erosion of democratic norms.

At this stage, it's unclear whether the excluded candidates will succeed in overturning the decision through legal channels or international pressure. The tension builds as Ivory Coast, once marred by post-election violence, approaches what many see as a critical test of its democratic institutions.