Global rallies condemn Israeli interception of Gaza Flotilla

Rallies erupted across the world this week after Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza, detaining hundreds of international activists.

In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, hundreds gathered outside the U.S. embassy demanding the release of 23 Malaysians taken aboard the ships. Activist Faris Arriffin accused Israel of “kidnapping” those trying to deliver aid, as protesters waved Palestinian flags and carried banners reading “Stop genocide” and “Free Palestine.”

In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, students and social movements marched through the streets Thursday. Chants demanded the release of 11 Brazilian nationals detained and called for cutting economic and diplomatic ties with Israel. Demonstrator Leandro Lanfredi urged tougher action, saying the flotilla’s volunteers only sought to carry symbolic relief supplies.

In Barcelona, Spain, officials say around 15,000 people rallied, clashing at times with riot police. The protest was among the largest in Europe, part of a wave of demonstrations stretching from Madrid and Paris to Istanbul and Buenos Aires. In France, over a thousand gathered in Paris’s Place de la République, where lawmakers from the leftist La France Insoumise party joined calls to free colleagues held by Israeli forces.

And in Athens, Greece, more than a thousand demonstrators marched to the Israeli embassy, launching flares and fireworks. Activist Petros Constantinou condemned what he called “an act of piracy,” accusing Israel of blocking even symbolic humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, the largest yet to attempt breaking Israel’s blockade, included lawmakers, doctors, clergy, veterans, and activists from more than 40 countries. Organisers say its interception underscores the global outrage over the Gaza war, which has already claimed tens of thousands of lives.