Sudan army claims Colombian, Ukrainian mercenaries killed in Darfur

AP Photo

By Agencies

Sudan

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) say that they have eliminated a number of foreign fighters—including Colombians and Ukrainians—fighting alongside the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the besieged Darfur city of El Fasher.

According to a statement from the army’s 6th Infantry Division, the fatalities occurred during a “special operation” in Al-Karama Square, where the foreign fighters attempted to take high-rise residential buildings. The SAF says among those killed were “drone engineers” and snipers.

Military intelligence also claims the foreign mercenaries used Ukrainian-made drones to carry out reconnaissance and strike missions against army positions.

El Fasher is one of the last major cities in Darfur not under RSF control. The conflict between SAF and RSF has escalated in recent weeks, worsening the humanitarian crisis in and around the city. Civilians remain trapped, aid is limited, and thousands of people in displacement shelters are said to urgently need food and medicine.

These claims have not been independently verified. Both the RSF and foreign governments alleged to be involved have not made immediate responses. Meanwhile, Sudan’s army is calling on the UN Security Council to hold RSF leaders accountable, citing alleged war crimes and breaches of humanitarian norms.

