South African ambassador found dead in Paris hotel

South Africa's ambassador to France has been found dead at the foot of the Hyatt Regency hotel, a high-rise tower in Porte Maillot in the west of Paris, South African authorities have confirmed.

According to French media reports, Ambassador Nkosinathi Emmanuel "Nathi" Mthethwa, 58, was reported missing by his wife on Monday afternoon after she received a text message from him that worried her. His telephone was traced to the Bois de Boulogne but he was not found.

Paris police said Mthethwa had reserved a room on the 22nd floor of the Hyatt hotel in Porte Maillot. The room’s secured window was forced open and Mthethwa’s body was found by the hotel at about 1pm on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on social media, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa offered his "deep condolences to Ambassador Mthethwa’s wife, Ms Philisiwe Buthelezi, and the ambassador’s extended family."

“Ambassador Mthethwa has served our nation in diverse capacities during a lifetime that has ended prematurely and traumatically," the statement continued. "In his last tenure of service he has facilitated the deepening of relations between South and the Republic of France, which has produced benefits for individuals and businesses in both countries and advanced our cooperation in the global arena."

Distinguished career

Mthethwa was appointed South Africa's Ambassador to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO in March 2024.

An anti-apartheid activist, he joined the Youth League of South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) in 1990 and was elected to its National Executive Committee in 1994, where he served as secretary until 2001.

He entered parliament in 2002 and was appointed Chief Whip of the ANC in 2008. He went on to hold a number of ministerial positions between 2008 and 2023, including Minister of Arts and Culture, adding sports to his portfolio from 2019 to 2023.

A spokesperson for the ANC, called Mthethwa "a committed cadre of the liberation struggle and a dedicated servant of the people."