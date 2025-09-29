Presidential campaign kicks off in Uganda ahead of January 2026 general election

Uganda’s presidential campaign officially kicked off on Monday ahead of an election that is likely to be a showdown between incumbent President Yoweri Museveni and his main rival Bobi Wine, in a repeat of the 2021 election.

The country’s electoral commission released an official campaign schedule for all eight presidential candidates to organise their rallies across the country while avoiding location clashes.

The commission last week cleared both President Museveni and Bobi Wine to enter the race.

At 81 years old, Museveni seeks re-election under the banner of his National Resistance Movement, after nearly 40 years at the helm of Uganda.

In 2017, lawmakers removed a constitutional age limit on the presidency, leaving room for Museveni to run for as long as he wishes.

In a press conference last week, he highlighted his achievements and vowed to invest in education, infrastructure and health.

But critics have denounced his government's human rights abuses and suppression of political opponents.

Facing him, Bobi Wine embodies a hope for change. The singer-turned-politician received 35% of the votes in the last presidential election in 2021, finishing in second place.

Wine alleged his victory was stolen through widespread ballot stuffing and other malpractices. Electoral authorities denied the allegations.

The Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission,Mariam Fauzat Wangadya called on Monday for "peaceful," "free" and "fair" elections.

"Political leaders must refrain from inflammatory rhetoric. Security agencies must act with professionalism. Citizens must exercise their rights with respect and tolerance," she said in an address.

Uganda’s general election will be held on 12 January 2026.