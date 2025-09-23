Welcome to Africanews

Uganda's 81-year-old President Yoweri Museveni launches re-election bid

Uganda's 81-year-old President Yoweri Museveni launches re-election bid
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Uganda

Uganda’s long-time leader, President Yoweri Museveni, officially launched his bid for re-election Tuesday, extending a presidency that began back in 1986. Now 81 years old, Museveni was confirmed as a candidate after over 2 million supporters backed his run.

The president’s party, the National Resistance Movement, dominates Uganda’s weak parliament. In 2017, lawmakers scrapped presidential age limits, allowing Museveni to rule indefinitely.

Museveni vowed to boost foreign investment and highlighted past achievements. But he faces a fierce challenge from Bobi Wine, a popular musician-turned-politician, who captured 35% of the vote in 2021.

Wine claims that election was stolen. Authorities deny it.

Uganda, with one of the youngest populations in the world, is bracing for another showdown in January’s election, a clash of generations, visions, and power.

