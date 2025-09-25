Uganda clears Museveni and Bobi Wine to face off in 2026 presidential election

Uganda’s Electoral Commission has cleared President Yoweri Museveni and opposition leader Bobi Wine to run in the country’s 2026 elections.

The announcement sets the stage for a dramatic political showdown between the 81-year-old leader — who has ruled since 1986 — and his 43-year-old rival, a pop star turned politician who commands strong support among young Ugandans.

Museveni, one of Africa’s longest-serving presidents, is seeking another five-year term under the National Resistance Movement. He points to economic growth, new infrastructure, and stability as his achievements, and has pledged to focus on wealth creation, education, health and the fight against corruption.

But critics accuse him of authoritarianism, citing constitutional changes that removed term and age limits, crackdowns on the opposition, and widespread human rights abuses.

Bobi Wine, who lost to Museveni in 2021 and alleged fraud in that vote, says he represents a new generation demanding change. His candidacy was confirmed Wednesday in Kampala, alongside his wife at the Electoral Commission.

With elections set for January 2026, the stage is now set for a high-stakes contest that pits Uganda’s past against its possible future.