South Sudan: Vice president Machar’s trial sparks fears over fragile peace deal

The high-profile trial of South Sudan’s suspended Vice President Riek Machar is raising fresh concerns about peace and stability in the country. Machar appeared in court this week in Juba, caged alongside seven co-defendants, facing charges ranging from treason and crimes against humanity to terrorism and conspiracy. He had not been seen publicly since his house arrest in March, following allegations of involvement in an attack on government troops.

President Salva Kiir suspended Machar earlier this month, a move that threatens to unravel the fragile 2018 peace deal between the two leaders. Defense lawyers argue that prosecuting Machar undermines the agreement that ended years of civil war and still serves as the foundation of South Sudan’s transitional government.

Edmund Yakani, executive director, community empowerment for progress organization (CEPO): "it's a context of power struggle among the political elites. but also this particular power struggle has taken an ethnic dimension. and you can see the eight accused are from one ethnic group. so this peace agreement now, it holds the facts, and it holds the truth of what is required for political transition in south sudan from violence to peace. and right now, as we speak the peace agreement has become very important among south sudanese citizens. and people are reading it. and you can see how the peace agreement has become more relevant. and the court trial is the dissemination of the peace agreement that we have missed from day one."

Observers say the case reflects deeper rivalries, with tensions taking on an ethnic dimension. Rights groups warn that the proceedings risk fueling mistrust at a time when citizens are looking to the peace accord as a roadmap away from violence. The trial has now been adjourned until Monday.