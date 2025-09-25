France: Sarkozy found guilty of criminal association in Libyan financing case

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty Thursday of criminal association in connection with alleged Libyan funding of his 2007 presidential campaign.

The Paris Criminal Court ruled that Sarkozy allowed close associates to seek financial support from the regime of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi between 2005 and 2007. He was cleared, however, of charges of misappropriation of public funds and passive corruption.

Presiding judge Nathalie Gavarino said Sarkozy was guilty of complicity by permitting his inner circle to pursue the Libyan funds, though not of the other alleged offenses.

Several of Sarkozy’s former allies were also convicted. Claude Guéant, his ex-campaign director, was found guilty of criminal association, passive corruption, passive influence peddling, forgery and aggravated money laundering. Former minister Brice Hortefeux was convicted of criminal association and faces charges of aiding illegal campaign financing.

Three defendants, Saudi businessman Ahmed Salem Bugshan, businessman Édouard Ullmo, and former minister Éric Woerth were acquitted.

Further rulings are expected to determine Sarkozy’s final legal fate in the long-running case.