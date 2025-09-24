Malawi elections: Peter Mutharika defies the odds to make a comeback

After hinting that he was retiring from politics, Mutharika launched a bid for the presidency, saying he was returning to 'rescue the nation'.

His Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ran a vigorous campaign promising a return to the good old days.

He accused Chakwera of mismanaging the economy, which is battling high inflation, power blackouts, fuel and currency shortages.

Life under Mutharika was comparatively easier for most Malawians. Inflation was in single digits, and his program of giving fertilizer to maize farmers promoted food security and kept prices down.

Inflation skyrocketed to as high as 33% under Chakwera.

Despite his performance on the economy, many Malawians will remember Mutharika's first term as one marked by corruption scandals.

As president, Mutharika was accused of accepting over $200,000 from a business person under investigation for tender fraud.

Mutharika is the brother of Bingu Wa Mutharika, who led Malawi for two terms before dying in office in 2012.

A constitutional law expert, Peter was his brother's right-hand man.

After Bingu's death, Peter was accused of concealing the news in an attempt to install himself as successor.

He was subsequently charged with treason, but the charge was dropped when he won a presidential election in 2014.