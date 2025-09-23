Sahel military juntas quit international court, citing “neo-colonial” bias

Three West African nations — Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger — have announced their decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), denouncing it as a “tool of neocolonial repression.”

All three are ruled by military regimes that came to power in recent years via coups. They already distanced themselves from regional bodies like ECOWAS, and now say the ICC has been selectively targeting weaker states while ignoring others.

The withdrawal takes effect one year after notification to the UN Secretary-General. Importantly, any ongoing cases or investigations that began before that date will still fall under the ICC’s jurisdiction.

These countries also say they intend to establish “indigenous mechanisms” for justice and accountability, aligning legal processes more closely with their own values and claims of sovereignty.

Human rights groups have expressed concern that the move may reduce international oversight of alleged abuses by both non-state armed groups and national forces, especially in countries grappling with conflict and insurgency.

The change underscores a broader geopolitical shift in the Sahel: the three together form the Alliance of Sahel States, increasingly aligning away from Western powers and towards more regional or alternative partners.