President of DRC’s National Assembly steps down amid calls for him to resign

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, Vital Kamerhe has resigned as President of the National Assembly, just ahead of a planned vote on a petition targeting his leadership.

The announcement was made Monday evening by the Assembly’s first vice president, with Kamerhe addressing lawmakers shortly after. He framed his resignation as a sacrifice to refocus the nation on what he called “the real challenges” : unity, sovereignty, and economic progress.

The campaign, which called for Kamerhe’s ouster, focused on internal matters concerning the functioning of the National Assembly.

The petition's legitimacy was questioned by Kamerhe’s allies, while opposition leaders called the entire process a political charade.

President Félix Tshisekedi, speaking from New York, denied any involvement, reaffirming Kamerhe as “a brother and ally.”

It comes after Kamerhe was convicted of embezzlement back in 2020, a verdict that was later overturned, before returning to the spotlight in 2024.