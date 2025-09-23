Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

President of DRC’s National Assembly steps down amid calls for him to resign

President of DRC’s National Assembly steps down amid calls for him to resign
Congolese flags mark a boulevard where trees were cut down for the celebrations of Congo's 50 anniversary of independence from Belgium, in Kinshasa, Congo.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2010 AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, Vital Kamerhe has resigned as President of the National Assembly, just ahead of a planned vote on a petition targeting his leadership.

The announcement was made Monday evening by the Assembly’s first vice president, with Kamerhe addressing lawmakers shortly after. He framed his resignation as a sacrifice to refocus the nation on what he called “the real challenges” : unity, sovereignty, and economic progress.

The campaign, which called for Kamerhe’s ouster, focused on internal matters concerning the functioning of the National Assembly.

The petition's legitimacy was questioned by Kamerhe’s allies, while opposition leaders called the entire process a political charade.

President Félix Tshisekedi, speaking from New York, denied any involvement, reaffirming Kamerhe as “a brother and ally.”

It comes after Kamerhe was convicted of embezzlement back in 2020, a verdict that was later overturned, before returning to the spotlight in 2024.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..