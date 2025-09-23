Former Malawi president holds strong lead in presidential election

Malawi
Malawi's former president, Peter Mutharika, has built a strong lead over incumbent Lazarus Chakwera in the country's presidential election held on 16 September.
Partial results released on Monday show the 85-year-old receiving around 68 per cent of the vote after results from 24 out of 36 councils were declared.
Seventy-year-old Chakwera of the ruling Malawi Congress Party currently stands in second place with about 24 per cent.
A candidate must secure more than 50 per cent of votes to win outright, failing which a second round will be held.
Mutharika, who leads the Democratic Progressive Party, was in power from 2014 to 2020 when he lost the presidency to Chakwera in an election rerun following irregularities.
Malawians have faced a worsening economic crisis during Chakwera’s first term in office, while Mutharika was credited with improving infrastructure and lowering inflation while head of state.
Critics, however, accused him of cronyism – accusations he denies.
The electoral commission has until 24 September to announce the final results.
