Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Catholic faithful gather in St Peter's square to celebrate 70th birthday of Pope Leo XIV

Faithful display a picture of Pope Leo XIV as he appears at his studio's window to bless the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Sept. 14, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Vatican

It was a festive scene in the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square on Sunday as the Catholic faithful gathered to celebrate the 70th birthday of Pope Leo XIV. 

When Leo appeared for his traditional noon blessing, he was greeted with banners, balloons and signs in English, Italian and Spanish wishing him a happy birthday. 

“My dears, it seems you know today I have turned 70,” Leo said to cheers. “I thank the Lord, my parents, and I am grateful to all those who remembered me in their prayers,” he went on to say.

Groups of Peruvian believers, were out in force, a reminder of Leo’s 20 years' missionary experience in Peru. 

Betti Ruiz Hernandez, a Catholic from Lima, Peru, but living in Italy was part of the crowd at the Vatican:

"He needs so much joy, so many prayers to give him the strength that he has. But even more, he needs a lot of strength because he has to work so hard. We support him with our prayers and with our affection. We love him very much. We are here, especially today, on his birthday."

On Sunday afternoon, Leo presided over an ecumenical prayer service in honour of 21st century martyrs.

When he was elected last May at age 69, the former Robert Prevost was the youngest pope since 1978, when Karol Wojtyla was elected Pope John Paul II at age 58.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..