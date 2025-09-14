Catholic faithful gather in St Peter's square to celebrate 70th birthday of Pope Leo XIV

It was a festive scene in the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square on Sunday as the Catholic faithful gathered to celebrate the 70th birthday of Pope Leo XIV.

When Leo appeared for his traditional noon blessing, he was greeted with banners, balloons and signs in English, Italian and Spanish wishing him a happy birthday.

“My dears, it seems you know today I have turned 70,” Leo said to cheers. “I thank the Lord, my parents, and I am grateful to all those who remembered me in their prayers,” he went on to say.

Groups of Peruvian believers, were out in force, a reminder of Leo’s 20 years' missionary experience in Peru.

Betti Ruiz Hernandez, a Catholic from Lima, Peru, but living in Italy was part of the crowd at the Vatican:

"He needs so much joy, so many prayers to give him the strength that he has. But even more, he needs a lot of strength because he has to work so hard. We support him with our prayers and with our affection. We love him very much. We are here, especially today, on his birthday."

On Sunday afternoon, Leo presided over an ecumenical prayer service in honour of 21st century martyrs.

When he was elected last May at age 69, the former Robert Prevost was the youngest pope since 1978, when Karol Wojtyla was elected Pope John Paul II at age 58.