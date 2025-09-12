African business world prepares for fourth edition of Unstoppable Africa summit

The African business world is preparing for the fourth edition of Unstoppable Africa. The event by the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) will take place on 21-22 September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The initiative exists "to change how the world views Africa and does business with Africa," United Nations Global Compact chief Sanda Ojiambo told reporters in a Thursday press briefing.

“Africa must not only adapt. It has to lead," she said.

The UN Global Compact launched the Global Africa Business Initiative in 2022, with the goal to amplify ambitious African voices from the private sector. It has since received support from the African Union.

The 2025 edition of GABI's flagship Unstoppable Africa event will tackle issues like the continent’s role in shaping markets and its potential for leadership in global trade.

The forum will bring together the private sector, governments, policymakers, as well as global and regional stakeholders to discuss the future of African business.

"The private sector continues to remain robust. Even where there is conflict and strife, business will still continue," Ojiambo said.

Throughout its three previous editions, Unstoppable Africa has witnessed the active participation of 10 heads of state and over 8,000 participants, according to the UN.