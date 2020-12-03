How can resource-rich Africa thrive in global markets? {Business Africa}

As COVID- 19 cases continue to rise in Africa, how can businesses which were already hit by months of restrictions and loss of revenue adapt and thrive in the new normal? On this week's edition Business Africa, Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact joins us to discuss how African businesses can emerge stronger from the recent crisis.

- UN highlights private sector's role in Africa's development -

The private sector can play a significant role in Africa's development and the UN Global Impact is working with governments and other stakeholders to promote responsible business practices. At a recent virtual event organised by this UN body, businesses discussed ways in which they can recover from the Coronavirus pandemic, while contributing to the fight against poverty, corruption, and human rights abuses among other challenges in Africa.

- Economic Intelligence Resolution -

Can Africa's most pressing problems be solved by efficiently integrating with the world's economy? The resource-rich continent can generate a lot of wealth to improve the lives of its inhabitants but often these resources are exploited to benefit only the rich. It is such marginalisation that citizen movements like Filimbi led by banker and activist Floribert Anzuluni, seek to address.

- Guerguerat Morocco's "gateway to Africa"?-

For a border outpost with just three motels, three cafes, three grocery stores, two gas stations and a hairdresser, one might find Guerguerat's description as Morocco's gateway to Africa, a little farfetched. And yet two weeks ago, Morocco launched a military operation along this border, arguing it was done in the interest of Africa and Europe.