UN's Global Africa Business Initiative to spur the continent's sustainable growth

Today’s edition of Business Africa is specially dedicated to the role that business can play in solving some of the continent’s biggest challenges.

- Global Africa Business Initiative launched at UN -

The Global African Business Initiative which brings together key stakeholders in the development of the continent was launched last week by the United Nations Global Impact.

The initiative comes at a time that leaders on the African continent are working overtime to harness the content’s assets like a youthful population and vast natural resources to address challenges like poverty and conflict.

- Addressing climate financing gaps in Africa -

One of the key challenges that African countries face as they seek to mitigate effects of climate change is inadequate financing. While several development partners from the West have pledged vast resources to this cause, these are often not fulfilled. In this report, we explore the possibility of optimising the private sector to raise the finance needed to adapt.

- Bad road stalls trade, transport for Cameroon, Guinea and Nigeria -

For 10 years now, Cameroon has been losing customs revenue as repair works on the Mora-Kousseri axis that links Cameroon, Nigeria and Chad, have stalled.

Travellers, traders and even the government are all desperate for a solution that would halt the losses that are now over 350 billion in CFA Francs.

We find out more in this report.