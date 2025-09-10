Welcome to Africanews

TikTok personality Khaby Lame kicks off China visit

TikTok star Khaby Lame poses for a photo after being named UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador on Friday, January 31, 2025, in Dakar, Senegal  
Sylvain Cherkaoui

By Africanews

with CNS

Against the backdrop of the ongoing "China travel" craze, Senegalese-Italian influencer Khaby Lame — who is famed for his wordless reactions of complicated life hacks, which earned him the nickname "speechless brother" — arrived in Beijing on Tuesday and kicked off his China journey, according to a post on his Sina Weibo account.

The TikTok personality with over 160 million followers is set to be in North China's Tianjin Municipality on Wednesday, Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Sunday and will participate in intangible cultural heritage experiences in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, next Wednesday, according to a livestream announcement released by China's short video platforms Kuaishou.

He added that he looks forward to learning about the Chinese culture and history, with a particular interest in kung fu. He is also excited to try the local cuisine. "I've never been there — it's gonna be my first time," he said in the video.

