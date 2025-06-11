TikTok star Khaby Lame leaves the US after his detention by federal agents

The world’s most popular TikTok star, Khaby Lame, has left the United States after being detained by federal agents in Las Vegas.

A spokesperson for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said the Senegalese-Italian influencer was held at the city’s airport on Friday after “overstaying the terms of his visa".

He arrived in the US on 30 April and had attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fundraising gala in in New York.

Lamy was allowed to leave the country without a deportation order, which could have prevented him from being allowed back into the US for up to a decade.

The 25-year-old, whose legal name is Seringe Khabane Lame, has over 162 million followers on TikTok alone.

Born in Senegal, he moved to Italy with his working class parents when he was an infant and has Italian citizenship.

He rose to international fame during the pandemic without ever saying a word in his videos, which would show him reacting to absurdly complicated “life hacks".

Lamy’s internet fame quickly evolved. He signed a multi-year partnership with designer brand Hugo Boss in 2022. In January, he was appointed as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

He has not publicly commented on his detention, and has continued posting on TikTok since.

Lamy’s detention and voluntary departure from the US comes amid President Donald Trump’s escalating crackdown on immigration.