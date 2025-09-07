Morocco: Excitement as students, families gear up for new school year

With the new school year approaching, students and their families are preparing with a mix of excitement and optimism.

Many children show eagerness to return to their desks, while parents focus on ensuring they are ready for the challenges ahead.

Shops and markets selling school supplies have seen brisk business in recent days, as families stock up on essentials from notebooks and pens to schoolbags, underlining their commitment to giving children the best possible start to the year.

Morocco's ministry of education has been visiting schools to assess pedagogical quality, logistics, classroom conditions, among others as part of broader preparations for the new school year.