Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Morocco: Excitement as students, families gear up for new school year

Students head to their classes on the first day of new school year in Rabat, Morocco, Friday, Oct. 1 2021   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with EBU

Morocco

With the new school year approaching, students and their families are preparing with a mix of excitement and optimism.

Many children show eagerness to return to their desks, while parents focus on ensuring they are ready for the challenges ahead.

Shops and markets selling school supplies have seen brisk business in recent days, as families stock up on essentials from notebooks and pens to schoolbags, underlining their commitment to giving children the best possible start to the year.

Morocco's ministry of education has been visiting schools to assess pedagogical quality, logistics, classroom conditions, among others as part of broader preparations for the new school year.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..