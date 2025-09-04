Xi Jinping and Emmerson Mnangagwa announce upgraded bilateral relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the upgrading of bilateral relations to an all-weather community with a shared future in Beijing on Thursday.

The announcement was made during Xi's meeting with Mnangagwa, who is visiting China to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

During their meeting, Xi extended a warm welcome to the Zimbabwean president, and advocated jointly remembering history and firmly safeguarding world peace. He also called on the two sides to build on the "five-star ironclad" cooperation framework which was proposed during his meeting with Mnangagwa last September, while elevating their ties even further.

"We should jointly remember history, firmly safeguard world peace, oppose hegemonic and bullying acts, uphold international fairness and justice, and push for more just and reasonable development of international order. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Zimbabwe. The 'five-star ironclad' friendship between the two countries continues to deepen. I suggest elevating our bilateral relations to an all-weather community with a shared future to set a model for solidarity and cooperation between China and Africa, and even between China and the Global South," Xi said.

For his part, Mnangagwa commended China for the grand V-Day gathering which took place in Beijing's Tian'anmen Square on Wednesday, saying the spirit of the Chinese people demonstrated during World War II would continue to inspire new generations. `

"I also convey my congratulations to you, the Chinese nation, for a spectacular military parade which we witnessed yesterday. It was something out of this world. Undoubtedly, the commemorations will go a long way to promote the correct historical narrative of China's great contribution to World War II. The spirit of resilience of the Chinese people and their iron-clad strength will remain a source of inspiration for generations to come," he told Xi.