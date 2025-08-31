Welcome to Africanews

Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa meets Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican

By Rédaction Africanews

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa met Pope Leo XIV on Saturday at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.

According to the Holy See Press Office, the discussions in the Secretariat of State focused on the positive relations between the Holy See and Zimbabwe.

The conversations covered various aspects of Zimbabwe's political and economic situation, particularly the collaboration with the local Church in fields such as healthcare, education, and the environment.

Additionally, the parties exchanged views on regional issues, underscoring the importance of promoting multilateralism, dialogue, and cooperation among nations.

Following the meeting with the Pope, Mnangagwa met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, as well as Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

Zimbabwe has faced a significant economic downturn in recent years, characterized by hyperinflation and a devalued currency.

