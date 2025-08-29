Kagame, Chapo depen Military and Economic Cooperation

Rwanda and Mozambique have deepened their partnership in security, trade, and defense as both leaders push for African-led solutions to growing threats like terrorism.

During a two-day working visit to Kigali, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo and Rwandan President Paul Kagame signed key cooperation agreements to strengthen peace, security, investment, and trade links between the two nations.

A highlight of the visit was the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA)—a formal accord granting Rwandan troops a legal framework to operate in northern Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province. Since mid-2021, around 1,000 Rwandan defense personnel have been deployed to join Mozambican forces in countering an Islamic State–linked insurgency that threatens regional stability.

President Kagame underscored the urgency of tackling violent extremism from an African perspective: “Outsourcing responsibility to external actors cannot build lasting peace,” he stated. Chapo thanked Rwanda for its military support, saying it has helped restore peace despite ongoing sporadic attacks.

Beyond security, the two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding to boost economic collaboration. This agreement involves Rwanda’s Development Board and Mozambique’s Investment and Export Promotion Agency, aimed at enhancing trade and investment flows between them.

The renewed cooperation reflects a growing strategic alliance—one rooted in shared regional interests and reinforced by high-level diplomacy.