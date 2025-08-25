Over 500,000 in Gaza at risk as hunger deaths rise to 289

Eight more people in Gaza have died from famine and malnutrition, Gaza health authorities said on Sunday, bringing the total number of hunger-related deaths in the enclave since the start of the war with Israel 22 months ago to 289, including 115 children.

More than half a million people in Gaza are facing famine conditions, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC. A report released on Friday found that famine is already occurring in Gaza City and could spread south by the end of next month. It’s the first time the IPC has confirmed a famine in the Middle East.

Aid groups have long warned that the war and months of Israeli restrictions on food and medical supplies entering Gaza are causing starvation. Israel has rejected the IPC report, calling it an “outright lie.”

Using data from July and early August, the IPC found that thresholds for extreme food deprivation, acute malnutrition and hunger-related deaths have been breached.

This is the first time the IPC has confirmed a famine in the Middle East.

By the end of September, over 640,000 people are projected to face catastrophic food insecurity, with more than a million at emergency levels and nearly 400,000 in crisis conditions.

Israel says it plans to seize Gaza City and other Hamas strongholds, an escalation experts say will exacerbate the hunger crisis.