Lost “African tribe” of Kubala claims Scottish woodland as ancestral home

In the woods near Jedburgh, Scotland, a small group claiming to be a lost African tribe has settled, surprising local residents. This group, called the Kingdom of Kubala, consists of three members: King Atehene, Queen Nandi, and a young Texas woman named Kaura Taylor, now known as Asnat.

The Kingdom of Kubala says their roots come from both African and Scottish history. They believe they are descendants of native black Jacobites, who were black Highlanders living in Scotland over 400 years ago. The tribe says Queen Elizabeth I deported their ancestors, forcing them into exile across the Americas and Africa. According to their beliefs, they are returning to claim land that was taken from their ancestors.

King Atehene, once an opera singer known as Kofi Offeh, and Queen Nandi live a simple life connected deeply to nature. They bathe in spring water, live in tents, and rely on what the land provides. The group follows the laws of their God, Yahowah, and does not recognize local government laws or eviction notices.

Kaura Taylor fled from Texas to join the group with her young child after escaping an abusive family situation. Her family only discovered her whereabouts after she stopped contacting them. She says she is happy living with the tribe and asks authorities to leave her alone.

Local councils and police are aware of the group’s presence and are working to manage the situation with housing advice and support, but the tribe insists they will stay. Their arrival has sparked mixed reactions among locals, some curious and others uneasy about their unusual lifestyle and claims.

The Kingdom of Kubala hopes to grow and bring more lost tribes back to the land they see as their rightful home, embracing their African heritage and Scottish history as part of their unique identity.