Uganda’s 2026 presidential race heats up

The 2026 presidential campaign in Uganda is officially underway as both the ruling party and leading opposition forces take landmark steps.

On August 19, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) unveiled President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as its candidate for the January 2026 election. His official campaign portrait was revealed by senior party figures Al-Hajj Moses Kigongo and Richard Todwong—signaling the beginning of the campaign period.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have mobilized swiftly. On August 18, the National Unity Platform (NUP) and the Democratic Party (DP) formally entered the race, with key figures such as David Lewis Rubongoya and Joel Ssenyonyi (NUP), alongside DP leaders, picking up presidential nomination forms from the Electoral Commission.

The NUP camp rallied behind the slogan “New Uganda Now,” pledging democratic reform and vigilance against electoral interference, citing past irregularities including raids and theft .

Electoral Commission statistics show the number of presidential hopefuls has surged—by late last evening, 177 candidates had collected forms.

As anticipation builds, Museveni's campaign promises continuity, stability, and development, while the opposition is mounting a vigorous challenge, rallying for a new era in Uganda’s political landscape.