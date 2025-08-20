Netanyahu: Macron "fuels anti-Semitism" by recognizing Palestine

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent an open letter to French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, accusing him of fuelling “the anti-Semitic fire” in France by recognizing a Palestinian state.

In his letter – which, Macron’s office said was sent to AFP on Tuesday before they received it – Netanyahu said that anti-Semitism had “surged” in France since the French President announced in July that he would recognise Palestine as a state at a UN meeting next month.

”It rewards Hamas terror, hardens Hamas’s refusal to free the hostages, emboldens those who menace French Jews, and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking your streets,” the Israeli PM said.

Macron’s office promptly rejected the accusations, calling them “abject” and “erroneous”.

The Elysée also promised that Netanyahu’s comments ” will not go unanswered” without further specifing what that entails.

“This is a time for seriousness and responsibility, not for conflation and manipulation,” the French presidency said, adding that France “protects and will always protect its Jewish citizens”.

Australian PM under fire

France was not the only country in Netanyahu’s crosshairs Tuesday evening.

Israel also accused Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of having "betrayed Israel" and "abandoned" Australia's Jewish community after Albanese voiced his support for recognizing a Palestinian state last week.

Netanyahu said that history would remember Albanese "for what he is: a weak politician".

Albanese later told reporters that he does not "take these things personally," adding that "I treat leaders of other countries with respect, I engage with them in a diplomatic way,".

Both France and Australia have historically been close allies of Israel’s with both countries participating in joint training and defense cooperation with the Middle Eastern nation.