Australia PM says country will recognise Palestinian state

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Monday that Australia will recognize a Palestinian state, joining the leaders of France, Britain and Canada in signaling they would do so.

His remarks came after weeks of urging from within his Cabinet and from many in Australia to recognize a Palestinian state and during growing criticism from officials in his government over suffering and starvation in Gaza.

Australia’s government has also criticized plans announced in recent days by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a fresh, sweeping military offensive in Gaza.

Albanese told reporters in Canberra after a Cabinet meeting Monday that Australia’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state will be formalized at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Those commitments included no role for Hamas in a Palestinian government, demilitarization of Gaza and the holding of elections, he said.

Albanese said he has previously said publicly and directly to Netanyahu that the "situation in Gaza has gone beyond the world's worst fears."