News
Pix of the Day: August 20, 2025
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, second right at bottom, arrives at a photo session for the Tokyo International Conference on African Development Aug. 20, 2025
-
Copyright © africanews
(Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)
By Rédaction Africanews
Last updated:
1 hour ago
World Tour
On the same subject
NO COMMENT
01:00
Protesters call for central government control of wildfires in Spain
NEWS
00:50
Pix of the Day: August 19, 2025
NO COMMENT
01:00
Worst wildfire season in decades burns over 340,000 hectares in Spain
NO COMMENT
01:00
Jongo festival in Rio calls for cultural preservation
PICS OF THE DAY
01:00
Pix of the Day: August 18, 2025
NO COMMENT
01:00
Kazakhstan National Day events held at Osaka Expo 2025
Democratic Republic Of Congo
M23 rebels killed 140 civilians in Eastern DRC, HRW says
00:07
USA
White House opens TikTok account despite upcoming ban
Gaza
Israel approves next phase of Gaza offensive, focus on Gaza City
