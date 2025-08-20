Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Pix of the Day: August 20, 2025

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, second right at bottom, arrives at a photo session for the Tokyo International Conference on African Development Aug. 20, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
(Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)
By Rédaction Africanews

World Tour

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..