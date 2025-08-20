Israel approves next phase of Gaza offensive, focus on Gaza City

Smoke filled the skies over Gaza on Wednesday as Israel's military leaders approved the next phase of their ongoing offensive in the territory. According to an Israeli military official speaking on condition of anonymity, the operation will soon shift focus to Gaza City, specifically targeting areas where Hamas is believed to still be active and where Israeli forces have not yet operated.

While a launch date for the new offensive has not been announced, preparations are underway. The official confirmed that 50,000 reservists will be called up in the coming month, bringing the total number of active reservists to 120,000.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated that Israel’s goals remain the release of all remaining hostages and the complete dismantling of Hamas' ability to pose a threat.

The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages. While many have since been released through ceasefire deals, Hamas has stated it will only release the rest in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

The upcoming offensive could mark a critical turning point in the nearly year-long war.