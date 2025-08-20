Japan seeks bigger role in Africa at Yokohama summit

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has opened a three-day summit with nearly 50 African leaders, pledging deeper economic and strategic ties as Tokyo looks to counterbalance waning U.S. engagement and China’s expanding footprint on the continent.

The gathering, part of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), brings together heads of state, ministers, and global officials, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Ishiba is expected to unveil a new Indo-Pacific–Africa cooperation framework, linking government agencies, industries, and experts to expand free trade and investment. Central to this vision is the “Indian Ocean–Africa Economic Zone Initiative,” designed to channel Japanese business activity from India and the Middle East into African markets.

Organisers say the initiative reflects Japan’s ambition to position itself as a reliable partner in Africa’s growth, with a focus on connectivity, trade, and sustainable development.