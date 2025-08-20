M23 rebels killed 140 civilians in Eastern DRC, HRW says

At least 140 civilians were killed in July by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a new report released by Human Rights Watch. The group warns that the actual death toll may exceed 300, aligning with similar estimates from the United Nations.

The killings occurred despite ongoing peace efforts, including a U.S.-brokered agreement between Congo and Rwanda on June 27 and Qatar-hosted negotiations with M23. Human Rights Watch says violence has remained alarmingly high in Rutshuru territory, where the attacks unfolded across at least 14 villages near Virunga National Park.

Survivor testimonies paint a grim picture. One woman described being forced to march with 70 women and children to a riverbank, where M23 fighters opened fire. She survived by falling into the river before being shot. Another man said he watched from a distance as rebels killed his wife and four children, the youngest just nine months old.

Most of the victims were ethnic Hutu, with some from the Nande community, according to interviews with 25 witnesses, medical staff, U.N. personnel, and local sources.

M23 has previously denied involvement in the killings and did not respond to the latest allegations.

Human Rights Watch is urging the U.N. Security Council, the European Union, and governments to expand sanctions and press for arrests and prosecutions. The organization also called on Rwanda to grant access to U.N. and independent forensic investigators in areas under M23 control.