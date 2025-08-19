Sudan’s Burhan reshuffles military amid war and political strain

Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has launched a sweeping military reorganization to tighten his grip on the armed forces amid ongoing conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). A decree issued on August 18 consolidated control over all allied armed groups—including former Darfur rebels, tribal militias, Islamist brigades, and civilian defense volunteers—bringing them under formal army command.

Burhan also made key leadership changes within the military, appointing a new inspector general and air force chief, while retaining General Mohamed Othman al-Hussein as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The move follows the retirement of senior officers and is seen as an effort to reinforce his control over central and eastern Sudan, even as fierce clashes continue in the west.

Political figures have welcomed the reorganization, saying it could block the emergence of rival military factions like the RSF, which originally formed from government-armed militias.Meanwhile, Burhan recently met with a U.S. Africa advisor in Switzerland to discuss Sudan’s transition to civilian governance.

The shake-up comes amid a deeply fragmented political landscape. The RSF has established a parallel government, intensifying fears of Sudan’s de facto split, as both factions battle for legitimacy and control.