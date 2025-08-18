Mozambique's president praises ties with China

Maputo Bridge in Mozambique has been connecting communities in the Southern African country's capital, significantly improving the city's road network and look.

Built by China, Katembe bridge shortened travel time from one half of the city to the other from hours to minutes.

President Daniel Francisco Chapo called the bridge a hallmark of Mozambique's infrastructure construction and the enduring friendship between the two countries.

"Indeed, this bridge is a hallmark. But in fact, we want to continue building more projects. Mozambique has abundant mineral and energy resources, such as natural gas, as well as a wide range of industrial zones and a real estate industry. We believe that with more infrastructure, especially N1, Mozambique will achieve even faster development. I am very fond of a Chinese saying: 'If you want to get rich, build roads first," said Chapo in an interview with China Media Group.

In November 2018, the bridge, built by a Chinese company, started operation, shortening the travel time from hours to minutes. Local residents have since referred to the Maputo Bridge as a concrete marvel and "the Bridge of Dream."