DR Congo: At least nine killed in new ADF rebel attack

Rebels targeted the town of Oicha, the biggest in the Beni territory of North Kivu province in the attack on Sunday.

Some of the victims were shot inside their houses while others were burned. At least twenty houses were set on fire by the attackers.

The Congolese military said ADF sought to take revenge on the civilian population after a string of losses inflicted on the group by government forces.

ADF still manages to carry out deadly attacks despite the presence of Congolese and Ugandan forces in the area.

Last week, the group was blamed for the deaths of 47 people in the Lubero territory.

Affiliated with Islamic State, ADF has targeted churches in Ituri and North Kivu provinces. Since 2021, the Congolese and Ugandan armies have carried out joint operations against the ADF.

But the two armies have only achieved limited success.