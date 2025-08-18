Burkina Faso repatriates Alino Faso’s body amid outcry for justice

The remains of Alain Christophe Traoré, widely known as Alino Faso, have been repatriated to Burkina Faso from Côte d’Ivoire, igniting national mourning and renewed calls for accountability. Traoré, a prominent social media influencer and supporter of Burkina Faso’s ruling junta, was found dead in his Dakar gendarmerie school cell in Abidjan in late July.

Ivorian authorities concluded that he took his own life by hanging himself with bedsheets—a finding swiftly rejected by his supporters and the Burkinabe government, who insist his death was a "villainous murder." They condemned the lack of prior notification to his family, lawyer, or Burkina Faso's embassy and have demanded a full, transparent investigation.

In Ouagadougou, hundreds marched in protests, dressed in white, from the Thomas Sankara Memorial to the Ivorian embassy. Demonstrators carried placards calling for the truth and justice to be served, insisting that Traoré's case symbolizes a broader national grievance.

Burkina Faso’s government has pledged the death "will not go unpunished" and insists on a joint investigation. Human rights groups, meanwhile, warn that the case could aggravate diplomatic tensions between Ouagadougou and Abidjan and underscores the broader political sensitivity surrounding dissent and detention in West Africa