Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

AU backs campaign to replace distorted Mercator map

AU backs campaign to replace distorted Mercator map
Viking today announced its new 2026-2027 World Cruise itineraries, including the Viking World Voyage III, which will journey around the world in 170 days,   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

African Union

The African Union (AU) is backing a campaign to scrap the widely used 16th-century Mercator map, saying it distorts the size of Africa and reinforces harmful stereotypes.

Created for navigation, the Mercator projection enlarges land near the poles, like North America and Greenland, while shrinking Africa and South America. AU deputy chairperson Selma Malika Haddadi told Reuters the map falsely portrays Africa as “marginal,” despite being the world’s second-largest continent and home to over a billion people.

The ‘Correct The Map’ campaign, led by advocacy groups Africa No Filter and Speak Up Africa, is calling for adoption of the 2018 Equal Earth projection, which more accurately shows countries’ true proportions. The AU says the move aligns with its goal of “reclaiming Africa’s rightful place on the global stage.”

Critics argue the Mercator’s distortions shape how Africa is seen in education, media, and policy, influencing identity and pride, especially among children. Campaigners want Equal Earth adopted in African schools and by global bodies such as the UN and World Bank.

While Google Maps switched to a 3D globe on desktop in 2018, its mobile app still uses Mercator. The World Bank says it is already phasing out Mercator in favor of more accurate projections.

Support for the campaign is also coming from the Caribbean, where regional leaders view the Mercator as a relic of “power and dominance.”

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..