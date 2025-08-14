HRW labels Israeli airstrikes on Tehran’s Evin prison as war crimes

In a powerful condemnation released on Thursday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has denounced the Israeli airstrikes on Evin Prison in Tehran, which occurred on June 23, 2025, as both unlawful and indiscriminate, amounting to clear war crimes.

The bombings struck multiple buildings within the prison complex, claiming the lives of at least 80 individuals, including prisoners, their family members, and prison staff, according to official Iranian sources.

Alarmingly, no discernible military target was present, raising grave concerns over the legitimacy of the attack.

At the time of the assault, over 1,500 prisoners were being held at Evin Prison, notorious for housing many activists and dissidents imprisoned by the Iranian regime in blatant violation of their rights.

"The fact that this attack took place during visiting hours—the very moments when families come together—only exacerbates the tragedy, as significant damage was inflicted on crucial areas such as the visiting room, central kitchen, medical clinic, and sections housing political prisoners," the HRW said in a statement.

In their pursuit of answers, the organization reached out to both Iranian and Israeli authorities on July 2 and July 7, but has yet to receive any substantial responses.

This investigation into the shocking June 23 assault on Evin Prison is part of a broader inquiry into the escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran that unfolded from June 13 to June 25. This includes a disturbing pattern of Iranian ballistic missile attacks targeting civilian areas in Israel.

The airstrikes on Evin Prison, a sprawling 43-hectare facility in Tehran's District 1, occurred between 11:17 a.m. and 12:18 p.m., with no warnings before the attack.

Eyewitness accounts, along with satellite imagery and video evidence, confirm that the strikes caused extensive damage to multiple buildings spread out over considerable distances, underscoring the indiscriminate nature of this harrowing act of aggression.