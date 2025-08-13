Shamans perform peace ritual as diplomatic row between Peru and Colombia heats up

As a diplomatic row between Peru and Colombia heats up, a group of shamans performed a peace ritual in the hope of ensuring good relations between the two countries.

The ceremony took place on San Cristobal Hill in the Peruvian capital, Lima.

Marino de los Santos is a shaman from Huaraz:

"We've performed a ritual so that there is peace and tranquility in this strong act here, transmiting all the energy of Peru, so that there will be no war, no obstacles, no hindrances here, in Peru."

Félix Rondán Mejia is another Peruvian shaman: "We invoke the elder spiritus to plead for Colombia and Peru to stop their quarrel. We want to make a statement, that in South America, we are people of peace. We are not seeking any fights nor have a hidden agenda because we are all brothers as we share the same ancestors."

Santa Rosa Island

The dispute involves the small island of Santa Rosa Island – a small formation of just 27 square kilometres – that emerged in the middle of the Amazon River last century.

It’s now home to some 3,000 people, spread across more than 10 villages.

On Tuesday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro accused Peru of occupying the territory. Bogota says it’s part of the Colombian Amazon and was ceded in 1934 as part of a treaty ending an eight-month war fought over border limits.

But Lima claims Santa Rosa belongs to the larger island of Chinería that was assigned to Peru by a binational demarcation commission in 1922.

Peru has said it is willing to engage in dialogue but not to cede its territory.