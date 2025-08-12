Rising maritime threats demand global cooperation, say experts at UN meeting

Emerging challenges to global maritime security, including piracy, armed robbery, and cyber threats, are growing more complex and interconnected, warned top officials during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday. The International Maritime Organization (IMO), INTERPOL, and the Panama Canal Authority highlighted the urgent need for international collaboration to safeguard shipping lanes critical to global trade and economic stability.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Domínguez reported that nearly 150 incidents of piracy and armed robbery were recorded in 2024, underscoring persistent threats to seafarers and trade routes.

"The safety and security of the maritime sector is essential for economic stability, sustainable maritime development, and the livelihoods of many," he emphasized.

INTERPOL Secretary-General Valdecy Urquiza noted alarming trends in Southeast Asia, the Gulf of Guinea, the Singapore Strait, the Red Sea, and off the coast of Somalia.

Criminal networks are increasingly exploiting maritime routes to transport weapons, operatives, and illicit goods, blurring the lines between piracy and terrorism.

Panama canal: a vital artery under scrutiny

Ricaurte Vásquez Morales, Administrator of the Panama Canal Authority, reaffirmed the canal’s commitment to neutrality and equal access for all nations under an international treaty.

Over the past 25 years, Panama has expanded the canal’s capacity, modernized its locks, and strengthened security measures.

Revenues generated are reinvested into operations and social programs, ensuring the waterway remains a cornerstone of global maritime trade.

Cyber threats and the crime-terror nexus

Urquiza warned that as ports adopt automated systems, cyber vulnerabilities are becoming a growing concern.

Meanwhile, terrorist groups are leveraging maritime crime to fund their operations, using shared logistics and financial networks.

"What were once isolated incidents have transformed into interconnected maritime threats," he said, calling for enhanced intelligence-sharing and coordinated law enforcement efforts to dismantle these networks.

A call for unified action

The officials stressed that addressing these multifaceted risks requires stronger international partnerships, improved surveillance, and investment in port security.

With global trade heavily reliant on safe shipping lanes, the stakes for maritime security have never been higher.

As Domínguez concluded, "The threats are ever present—but so too must be our resolve to counter them."