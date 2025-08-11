Portuguese court orders expulsion of Moroccan asylum seekers

The 38 migrants, 25 men, six women and seven children, are all Moroccan nationals and will have to return to their country of origin, the court in Silves ruled.

The migrants who washed ashore in a small wooden boat in the Algarve on Friday will be repatriated, a Silves court judge ruled on Saturday afternoon.

They have 20 days to leave the country voluntarily, failing that, they will be forcibly expelled. They are to all remain in custody and temporarily housed in a pavilion in Sagres, provided by the Vila do Bispo council, which has been adapted to accommodate all migrants. A team of the the national gendarmerie force of Portugal GNR will be on site, supported by Civil Protection and the fire brigade.

On Saturday, after the judge's decision became known, the Minister for the Presidency congratulated the speed of justice, saying that the Portuguese authorities "deserve a big congratulations", and assured that Portugal maintains its "secure maritime borders".

"Portugal has a large coastline, although we are vulnerable, the Portuguese authorities reacted quickly and effectively," the minister told journalists. "The Portuguese coast is safe," emphasised Leitão Amaro from Olhão in the Algarve.