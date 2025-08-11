Welcome to Africanews

Ghana: Funeral held for army helicopter crash victims

Ghana's president John Mahama , Julius Maada Bio - Sierra Leone , vice president Naana Jane and 1st lady   -  
cleared - @julius_maadabio

By Africanews

with Peter Adattor

Ghana

Ghana on Sunday buried two of the eight victims of the tragic helicopter crash at a solemn ceremony in the capital Accra.

The bodies of former Minister for Environment Ibrahim Muhammed Murtala, and Deputy National Security Coordinator, Alhaji Muniru Limuna Mohammed, were interred at a military cemetery after a tribute by President John Mahama.

''I believe that they would have wanted us to continue the hard work that we were doing with them. And so, in memory of them, we shall continue to work very hard to serve the people of Ghana to ensure the success of our research agenda so that their names will be written in gold in paradise,'' Mahama told mourners.

All eight victims of the August 6 crash have been identified following DNA analysis in South Africa.

A state funeral has been scheduled for Friday, August 15, 2025, at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Last Wednesday’s crash was one of Ghana's worst air disasters in more than a decade.

The crash also killed Defense Minister Edward Omane Boamah.

State media reported that the aircraft was a Z-9 helicopter that is often used for transport and medical evacuation.

The military has said a probe into the accident is underway.

