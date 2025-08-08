U.S. stops issuing visas to Zimbabeans

The United States embassy in Zimbabwe has said it is suspending routine visa services. The embassy cited national security and public safety concerns.

The directive to pause consular services came from Washington.

The pause does not apply to Zimbabweans who already hold U.S visas.

In June, an internal State Department cable discussed placing visa restrictions on more African countries citing unreliable identity documents, passport security and the refusal or unwillingness by some countries to receive deported nationals.

Zimbabwe was on the list, as was Kenya, Angola, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

In the same month, the US banned travel from Chad, Congo Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia, and Sudan.

It also placed heightened restrictions on travel from Burundi, Sierra Leone and Togo.