Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

U.S. stops issuing visas to Zimbabeans

The embassy cited national security and public safety concerns   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

Harare

The United States embassy in Zimbabwe has said it is suspending routine visa services. The embassy cited national security and public safety concerns.

The directive to pause consular services came from Washington.

The pause does not apply to Zimbabweans who already hold U.S visas.

In June, an internal State Department cable discussed placing visa restrictions on more African countries citing unreliable identity documents, passport security and the refusal or unwillingness by some countries to receive deported nationals.

Zimbabwe was on the list, as was Kenya, Angola, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

In the same month, the US banned travel from Chad, Congo Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia, and Sudan.

It also placed heightened restrictions on travel from Burundi, Sierra Leone and Togo.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..