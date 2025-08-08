Welcome to Africanews

Guinea-Bissau’s president sacks prime minister as election nears

In this Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 file photo Umaro Sissoco Embalo, then Prime minister of Guinea-Bissau, addresses the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations hea   -  
Copyright © africanews
Frank Franklin II/Copyright 2017 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AP

Guinea-Bissau

The president of Guinea-Bissau on Thursday sacked the West African country's prime minister and appointed his successor, the latest move to position President Umaro Sissoco Embalo for a likely second term in elections due in November.

According to a presidential decree, Rui Duarte de Barros, who served as prime minister since December 2023, was replaced by Braima Camara, a former coordinator of the Madem G15 opposition party.

There has been much controversy over Embalo's term ahead of the November general elections. The small West African nation has endured multiple coups since gaining independence from Portugal more than 50 years ago.

Guinea-Bissau’s constitution sets the presidential term at five years, with maximum two terms. The opposition says Embalo’s term should have ended on Feb. 27 but the nation's Supreme Court has ruled that it should run until Sept. 4.

However, Embalo earlier this year set the election date for Nov. 30 and said that his first term will run until then, further heightening tensions.

Over the past months, the opposition has refused to recognize Embalo as president. A mission sent to Guinea-Bissau by ECOWAS in March to help resolve the crisis left abruptly after what it said were threats of expulsion from Embalo.

