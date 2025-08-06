CAR government and UN launch disarmament of former fighters

The government of the Central African Republic, alongside the UN peace unit, the MINUSCA, began disarmament and demobilization operations of former fighters.

The targeted groups were the Unity for Peace in Central Africa (UPC) and Return, Claim, Rehabilitation (3R), the Execution Unit of the National Disarmament, Demobilization, Reinsertion, and Repatriation Program (UEPNDDRR).

The two armed groups had been officially dissolved on 10 July in Bangui. The disarmament took place at Maloum village, located 55 kilometres from Bambari.

The former fighters went through several key stages of the Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reinsertion process, including the handing over of weapons, medical examinations, psycho-social support, identification, and remuneration.

The village of Maloum, located 55 kilometres from Bambari, served as the setting for the disarmament of the fighters. The former fighters went through several key stages of the Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reinsertion process, including the handing over of weapons, medical examinations, psycho-social support, identification, and remuneration.

This process is part of a broader program for disarmament, demobilization, reintegration, and repatriation (DDRR) aimed at strengthening security and sustainably stabilizing the country.

The ongoing process is part of the revitalization of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic (APPR-RCA). Its goal is to address post-conflict security issues and to consolidate initiatives aimed at achieving lasting peace in the Central African Republic.

Only former combatants who meet the eligibility criteria will be integrated into the Defence and Security Forces of the Central African Republic or reintegrated into socio-economic activities. Those who are not eligible will benefit from the community violence reduction program, which offers vocational training opportunities and income-generating activities.

The disarmament operations carried out in Maloum have allowed for the removal from former UPC combatants of a significant arsenal, including hundreds of war weapons such as PKM machine guns and RPG-7 rocket launchers, as well as ammunition of various calibres.

These former combatants came from several localities, including Bria, Alindao, Pombolo, Ebando, Nzako, Goya, Bambari, and other gathering sites across the CAR.

All weapons collected by the mobile team of the UEPNDDRR have been transferred, stored, and secured in the facilities of MINUSCA. They will then be escorted to Bangui, where they will be officially handed over to the Central African government, by the procedures established under the peace agreement.